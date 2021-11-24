Lalu Prasad Yadav Revs Up The Political Engine In Bihar, Drives Jeep In Patna

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav on Wednesday was spotted driving a jeep in Patna. In the video, the RJD chief was seen driving the jeep and was also accompanied by his party workers. After a brief drive, Yadav stepped out of the jeep and expressed his happiness. According to sources, Yadav drove a vehicle for the first time in many years. Interacting with reporters, Lalu stated that all people born in this world 'are drivers in some form or the other'. Further, he also expressed that may 'love, harmony, peace and prosperity' keep running happily by taking everyone along.

Lalu Prasad Yadav appears in Patna CBI Court in Fodder Scam Case

Earlier on Monday, the RJD chief appeared at the Patna CBI Court for his hearing in the Fodder Scam Case. He appeared before the court after being summoned by the CBI court for being physically present in the hearing pertaining to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 47 lakh from the Banka district treasury. Yadav was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in April in connection to the fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury which is also linked to the Fodder Scam Case. The hearing has been postponed to November 30.

Lalu Prasad Yadav fodder scam case

The fodder scam case against the former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by the Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav was serving as the Chief Minister of Bihar. According to the FIR filed against him, he has been accused of clearing forged bills amounting to lakhs of rupees. Meanwhile, the Banka-Bhagalpur treasury withdrawal is the only case going under trial in Bihar while the other five are registered in Jharkhand.

Lalu Prasad Yadav along with former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, Former Animal Husbandry Department Minister Vidya Sagar Nishad, former MLA Jagdish Sharma were among the 28 accused who were taken into cognizance in the treasury case. Later, Yadav was arrested and was in prison since December 2017, as he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.