Lalu Prasad Yadav Sentenced To 5 Years Jail Term, Rs 60 Lakh Fine In Fodder Scam Case

In a severe setback for RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, he has been sentenced to 5 years imprisonment by a special CBI court in Ranchi, in connection to the fifth fodder scam case on Monday. He has also been slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakhs. Yadav, who was arrested in 2013 first, was granted bail later that year. After his arrest in 2017 in connection to other fodder scam cases, he walked out of jail in April 2021, after procuring bail.

Lalu sentenced to 5 years jail term

Lalu Yadav's counsel said, "We will appeal this order in the High Court. He (Lalu) has already completed 36 months of his jail term". Lalu Yadav has tweeted defiantly that jail will not stop him from fighting injustice.

अन्याय असमानता से

तानाशाही ज़ुल्मी सत्ता से

लड़ा हूँ लड़ता रहूँगा

डाल कर आँखों में आँखें

सच जिसकी ताक़त है

साथ है जिसके जनता

उसके हौसले क्या तोड़ेंगी सलाख़ें — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) February 21, 2022

On Tuesday, ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and 75 others were convicted in the fifth and final fodder case by a special CBI court in Ranchi. The CBI special judge SK Shashi also acquitted 24 accused, including 6 women for insufficient evidence. Lalu Yadav's counsel has argued for lighter sentencing keeping his age in mind.

The CBI had filed a total of 170 charge sheets in connection to the 950-crore scam of fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar. Apart from Prasad, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director Dr K M Prasad are the main accused. While 99 currently face trial, 55 accused including former Bihar Chief Minister Dr. Jagannath Mishra have died, seven have become government witnesses, two have accepted the charges against them and six are absconding.

The RJD supremo, who had been sentenced to 14 years in prison and slapped with a total fine of Rs 60 lakh, has secured bail in the four cases related to Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries. Jharkhand High Court granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in April 2021 in connection to the Dumka Treasury fodder scam case and he finally walked out of jail. Yadav was housed in Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017 after his conviction in the fodder scam cases and several others.

What is the fodder scam?

The fodder scam came to light in January 1996 after a raid at the Animal Husbandry Department. The CBI named Prasad as an accused in June 1997. The agency framed charges against Prasad and former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra. In September 2013, the trial court convicted Prasad, Mishra and 45 others in one of the cases related to the fodder scam and Prasad was imprisoned in Ranchi jail. In December 2013, Supreme Court granted bail to Prasad in the case while in December 2017, the CBI court found him and 15 others guilty and sent them to Birsa Munda prison.