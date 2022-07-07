Former Bihar Chief Minister, and Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Wednesday. The leader was taken from Patna, where he was admitted to in a private hospital, to Delhi in an air ambulance. The exclusive images of the former Union Railways Minister have been accessed by Republic TV. In the visuals, Yadav can be seen being catered to by a team of doctors.

On July 3, Lalu Yadav had tumbled down the stairs at his 10, Circular Road residence in Patna. After undergoing an MRI scan, a hairline fracture was detected in his shoulders and he was subsequently advised bed rest for two months. However, his sugar level shot up the very same night, after which he was rushed to a hospital.

While he was in the hospital in Patna, his youngest son Tejashwi had issued a statement in which he had requested the RJD workers, fans and followers of Lalu Yadav not to visit the private hospital as it was 'creating chaos, and alleviating chances of infection'.

The who's who of Bihar's political circle paid a visit to the hospital to get an update on Lalu Yadav's health, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Tejashwi to check on his well-being.

Kidney transplant planned in Singapore

The deterioration in Lalu Yadav's health comes weeks after he got his passport from a CBI court for renewal, as he has to go abroad for a kidney transplant. Confirming the news back then, Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer Prabhat Kumar said, "He will now be able to travel to Singapore for a kidney transplant. The process for an appointment with the doctor over there is underway. When the date of an appointment gets fixed, a fresh plea will be filed in all five cases he is convicted seeking permission for foreign travel."