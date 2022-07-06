Lalu Prasad Yadav To Be Shifted To Delhi By Air Ambulance Today Afternoon: Sources

Ailing RJD supremo and ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav will be shifted to a Delhi hospital on Wednesday afternoon by air ambulance, sources told Republic TV. A day earlier, PM Modi called RJD leader and Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and enquired about the health of his father. Meanwhile, Tejashwi released a video message requesting party workers, fans and followers of the RJD chief to not visit the hospital where he is admitted as it was "creating chaos, and alleviating chances of infection". He stressed, "I would request you all to stay wherever you are, and pray for him".

Lalu Yadav shifted to ICU

A day after he fell down the stairs at his house, former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted to the ICU of the Paras Hospital in Patna. After undergoing an MRI scan on July 3, a hairline fracture was detected in his shoulders and he was subsequently advised to bed rest for two months. However, he was rushed to the hospital in the wee hours of Monday after his sugar level shot up, sources informed Republic TV.

Speaking to the media on the day of Yadav's admission to the hospital, Paras Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Asif Rehman remarked, "Lalu Prasad Yadav came to the emergency ward of our hospital at around 3.30 am. His condition was unstable because of his recent shoulder injury. A team of doctors is monitoring his health in the ICU now. His condition is stable now."

RJD supremo out on bail

Lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017, Lalu Yadav walked free in April 2021 after getting bail in the Dumka treasury case related to the fodder scam. However, he and 75 others were convicted by a special CBI court in the Doranda treasury case- the fifth and final fodder case on February 15 this year. While the RJD supremo was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment, he secured bail in this case on April 22 and was released from jail after paying a surety of Rs.1 lakh and a fine of Rs.10 lakh. In June, RJD leaders passed a resolution in the presence of Lalu Yadav authorizing his son Tejashwi to take policy decisions.