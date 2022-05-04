Lalu Prasad Yadav Wades Into Loudspeaker Row; Calls It An 'attempt To Break Country'

Fresh out of jail after getting bail in one of the fodder scam cases, Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav waded in the loudspeaker row on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters, the former Bihar Chief Minister called Maharashtra Navnirman Seva (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray's provocation to chant Hanuman Chalisa at double the volume outside whichever mosque there is a loudspeaker installed in Maharashtra "very wrong".

"If you want to chant Hanuman Chalisa, you chant...but why do you have to go to the mosques and chant Hanuman Chalisa," the former veteran politician said, calling it an attempt to "break the country into pieces". His statement came after Thackeray, earlier in the day, declared that playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques is not a one-day affair, it will go on until the government addresses the situation according to what the Supreme Court has ruled about the use of loudspeakers.

'Action only being taken against MNS members?': Raj Thackeray

"As far as I know, there are over 1,140 mosques in Mumbai. Out of these, 135 mosques played azaan at 5 am violating the guidelines. I want to ask the police what action you will be taking against these mosques. Or, actions are only to be taken against our workers," Raj Thackeray said addressing a press meeting at his residence in Mumbai.

"In Mumbai itself, over 140 MNS workers have been detained by Mumbai police for doing what administration was supposed to do," the MNS chief said. As per reports, so far in the whole of Maharashtra over 1,000 MNS activists have been detained to prevent them from creating law and order issues.

Prohibitory notices have been issued to another 14,000 workers as Maharashtra has been put on a high alert with Raj Thackeray's deadline to remove loudspeakers from mosques and then other places of worship ending today, May 4.