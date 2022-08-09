Lalu Prasad Yadav's Daughters Elated As JDU Dumps BJP: 'RJD Coming Back To Power'

As Bihar CM Nitish Kumar severed ties with BJP, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters Rohini Acharya and Chanda Yadav celebrated this development. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Chanda Yadav shared the 2020 election campaign poster of her brother and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav having the caption 'Tejasvi Bhava'. On the other hand, Acharya posted a Bhojpuri song in elation at the prospect of RJD returning to power. She wrote, "Get ready for the coronation, Lantern Bearer". This was a reference to RJD workers as 'Lantern' is the poll symbol of the party.

JDU walks out of NDA

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against the 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JDU, and Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. LJP is believed to have damaged JDU's prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat. As BJP won more seats than JDU for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election, it was perceived that JDU's clout in the alliance diminished. The first sign of the BJP's assertion came to the fore when two of its 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.

In the past few months, BJP and JDU have been at loggerheads on a plethora of issues including the liquor ban, the Agnipath scheme and the law and order situation. The latest flashpoint was JDU's allegations against its own leader RCP Singh who was a part of the Union Cabinet till July 6. Amid speculation about Singh's perceived closeness to BJP, JDU levelled corruption allegations against him and hinted that BJP was planning to use him like Chirag Paswan to orchestrate its downfall. Earlier today, Nitish Kumar reportedly announced the end of the alliance with the saffron party in a meeting with JDU MLAs and MPs.

This development paves the way for JDU to form a government with RJD, Congress and the Left. Kumar will meet Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm and resign as the CM. Sources revealed that the Bihar CM is eyeing the possibility of being the opposition candidate for the Prime Minister's post in 2024. Meanwhile, a meeting of BJP leaders was held at the residence of Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad. Its core committee meeting shall take place at the party office in Patna later today.