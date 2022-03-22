Lalu Prasad Yadav's Health Condition Worsens; RJD Patriarch To Be Shifted To AIIMS Delhi

In a key development, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is being shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi on Tuesday after his health condition deteriorated, officials said.

"It was found that he has issues in his heart and kidney. He is being sent to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment. The jail officials will decide (the date)," said RIMS Director Kameshwar Prasad.

Dr Vidyapati, who heads the seven-member medical team in RIMC that treated the RJD leader, said, "The medical board has recommended that Lalu Prasad be referred to AIIMS New Delhi as his condition has deteriorated. We have forwarded the recommendation to the jail superintendent."

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 11, the Jharkhand High Court had differed the hearing on the bail petition of Lalu Prasad Yadav till April 1 in connection with the fodder scam case.

Earlier last month, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court had sentenced the RJD leader to five years in jail in the fifth fodder scam case and slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him. He was declared guilty in the fodder scam case on February 15. Lalu Yadav was found guilty of illicit withdrawals of Rs 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury by a special CBI court in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

The Rs 950-crore fodder scam relates to the deceitful withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in districts of undivided Bihar.

The scam was unveiled after Deputy Commissioner of Chaibasa Amit Khare conducted a raid at the Animal Husbandry Department in January 1996.

The Patna High Court had roped CBU in March 1996 after mounting pressure to investigate the case. The CBI had registered an FIR in the matter when Bihar was still undivided. In June 1997, Lalu Yadav was named an accused in fodder scam for the first time in the charge sheet filed by the CBI.