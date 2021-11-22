Lalu Reveals He'd Warned Bihar CM Nitish That Banning Alcohol Would Be Hard To Implement

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday claimed that he had warned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar against imposing liquor prohibition in the state when the decision was taken more than six years ago, when RJD was a part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance with Nitish that beat the NDA. Lalu's statement comes at a time when his political rival and the CM of the state is facing the heat over large number of deaths caused by consumption of spurious liquor recently. Earlier, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had alleged that Nitish Kumar and his ministers were involved in liquor trade in the state.

While speaking to reporters, Lalu said, "Nitish Kumar had spoken to me after taking the decision to impose prohibition. I had asked him how he would be able to implement it, pointing out the fact that Bihar was like a taapu (island), sharing its borders with Nepal and states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand where liquor would still be freely available. I had told Nitish that you will end up losing revenue while smugglers will have a field day."

Bihar To Take Oath On Nov 26 That They Won't Consume Liquor: Nitish Kumar

Meanwhile, Bihar Government employees and the people of the state will be taking a pledge on November 26 that they would not consume liquor, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Monday. Speaking to reporters, Kumar said the prohibition is being strictly enforced in the state and directions have been issued not to spare anyone, including government employees.

The opposition RJD has been criticising the state government, alleging that the police were harassing the people of the state by raiding weddings in the name of prohibition.

"All law enforcement agencies have been instructed to ensure proper implementation of liquor ban across the state. Strict action will be taken against violators, including government officials," the Bihar CM said.

All government employees and the people of the state will take a pledge on November 26 on the occasion of 'Prohibition Day' that they will neither consume liquor nor allow its sale. Police received complaints that liquor was being served at some weddings. When police gets such inputs, they take action. Those who are not involved should not worry at all," he added.

The Patna Police raided more than 60 hotels and wedding halls over the last few days and arrested several people on charges of consuming and providing liquor, officials had earlier informed.

(With PTI Inputs)