Lalu Unlikely To Step Down As RJD President: Rabri Devi

Rashtriya Janata Dal founder Lalu Prasad is unlikely to announce his retirement as the national president at a party function scheduled here next week, his wife Rabri Devi said on Friday.

The former Chief Minister was asked about reports in a section of the media that Prasad could pass on the mantle to younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav.

"Jhootha Khabar chal raha hai" (it is a fake news) was her curt reply to queries from journalists.

Prasad, who nowadays spends most of his time in the national capital, under strict medical supervision for a number of ailments relating to his heart and kidneys, is expected to fly down for the party function.

Speculations about his giving up the top party post, which he has held since RJD was formed in the late 1990s, have been doing the rounds on account of his poor health and fears that conviction in yet another fodder scam case may land him in jail again.

A CBI court in Ranchi is expected to deliver its verdict in the Doranda Treasury case later this month.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the disgruntled elder son of Prasad, frowned upon the speculations.

"He is and will remain the national president", said the mercurial RJD MLA, who was overlooked for the job of leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

Perceived as more politically savvy of the two brothers, Tejashwi Yadav is leader of opposition in the state assembly and was the RJD's Chief Ministerial candidate in the 2020 assembly polls.

Dibrugarh (Assam), Feb 4 (PTI) The amount of Rs 99,999 fetched by a kilogram of specialty tea last year in Assam, which is the highest auction price fetched by any tea in the country, was donated by the sellers to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on Friday.

The managing director of Manohari Tea Estate, Rajan Lohia, handed over a cheque of that value to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here.

Lohia said the Manohari Tea Estate has been donating all amounts collected by its tea sold at any record-breaking auction price over the years to the government's welfare funds.

'Manohari Gold', produced by Manohari Tea Estate, had sold for Rs 99,999 at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) on December 14 last year.

This is the highest auction price fetched in tea selling and buying in the country so far, with Sourabh Tea Traders procuring the kilogram of the tea that was put for auction.

Manohari Gold Tea had previously sold for Rs 50,000 per kg at the GTAC auction in July 2019, which was the highest auction value at that time.

Gold Tea from the same estate was auctioned for Rs 39,001 per kg on July 24, 2018, at the GTAC, which was a record price then.

