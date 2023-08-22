Lalu Visits His Ancestral Village In Bihar's Gopalganj

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD president Lalu Prasad on Tuesday visited his ancestral village Phulwaria in Gopalganj district.

Accompanied by his wife Rabri Devi, an ex-chief minister, Prasad garlanded the statue of his mother Marachhiya Devi at Marachhiya Chowk.

After his kidney transplant, the RJD chief visited his ancestral village for the first time.

They will also visit the famous Durga temple in Thawe area during the day, a party leader said.

Both arrived at Gopalganj, about 100 km from the state capital Patna, on Monday.

Talking to reporters in Gopalganj, Prasad had said he would be in his native district till Tuesday, during which he is scheduled to visit a local temple to offer his prayer after life-saving surgery last year.

"I will also pray for success in the Lok Sabha polls. Though I must say I do not wish success for my own sake but for the people of my country," Prasad had said.

The RJD supremo, however, maintained that the Lok Sabha polls next year would see the rout of the ruling BJP at the Centre and ducked queries about the face of opposition coalition INDIA, of which his party is a part, to pose a challenge to PM Modi.