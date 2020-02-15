RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Advised For A Check Up In AIIMS By Doctors Treating Him In Ranchi

Doctors treating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav at RIMS hospital Ranchi has advised the RJD chief for a full check-up and second opinion in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. Doctors also said that there is not much improvement in his health as he is suffering from multiple serious ailments. Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently serving a sentence in the fodder scam case.

According to RIMS, a medical board will be formed to examine the RJD chief's health and decide on further course of action if he should be referred to a hospital in Delhi. During an interaction with the media, one of the doctors who is closely monitoring his health, said that Lalu is a diabetic and also has heart ailments and his kidney is functioning only 50 percent.

Speaking to the media Dr. DK Jha of RIMS said, "We have got the status report of Lalu Yadav's kidney, which is in the 3B stage. After Holi, we will form a medical board and recommend for a thorough check-up of Lalu Yadav as he is suffering from multiple diseases. We want to send him for the second opinion as it's been 1.5 years that he has been admitted in RIMS. We also want to be sure whether we are treating the patient in the right direction or not and consultation from nephrologist is also required."

SC on bail plea

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court issued notice to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on a plea challenging the bail granted by the Jharkhand High Court in one of the fodder scam cases. A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, sought response from Yadav on the plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The probe agency has challenged the July 12, 2019, order passed by the high court at Ranchi, saying it had "erroneously" suspended the sentence awarded by the trial court and released the RJD chief on bail in one of the fodder scam cases. The high court had granted Yadav bail in the case of fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar treasury on the ground that he had served half of his prison term of three-and-a-half years.

