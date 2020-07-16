Lalu Yadav Calls CM Nitish's 'good Governance' A Sham; Posts Clip Of COVID & Flood Crises

Amid widespread criticism that the NDA government in Bihar is focused on its poll-preparation rather than on dealing with the Covid crisis, people across the state - from capital Patna's Raj Bhawan and Chief Minister's residence to remote villages - have been tested positive for COVID-19. Slamming the Nitish Kumar government for the dire situation in the state, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently lodged in jail, has shared a video in which a man on a pushcart can be seen in a doctor's coat.

Lalu Yadav - who was himself accused of flouting prison norms last week - claimed that the man is a doctor who is traveling in a pushcart in order to reach the hospital. While the situation of the hospitals is appalling, Lalu claimed, waterlogging due to incessant rains can be seen in the video. He questioned the '15 years of good governance' by Nitish Kumar and slammed him for spending crores on advertising while doing nothing on the ground. JDU and BJP have not yet reacted on the video.

15 वर्षों का सुशासन कथित विकास के प्रचार के बोझ तले इतना दब गया है कि कर्तव्यपरायण डॉक्टर साहब को ठेले में लद कर कोविड केयर सेंटर जाना पड़ता है। सुशासनी कोविड केयर को खुद केयर की सख़्त ज़रूरत है। विज्ञापन का हज़ारों करोड़ मूलभूत सुविधाओं में लगाते तो यह नहीं देखना पड़ता ना?? pic.twitter.com/eI7uxKieOa — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) July 16, 2020

Lockdown reimposed in Bihar

The Bihar government reimposed lockdown in the state from July 16-31 amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, however, with certain exemptions have been provided. The state government has said that Government offices, private and commercial establishments, will remain close. Transport services will remain suspended. Places of worship will also remain closed. Only priests will be allowed to enter the premises for daily rituals.

Bihar's COVID tally

Bihar on Wednesday reported its sharpest rise in COVID-19 deaths with 14 casualties within a span of 24 hours, while 1,320 fresh cases caused the state's tally to breach the 20,000-mark. In West Champaran district, Sanjay Jaiswal, the Lok Sabha chief whip of the ruling BJP at the Centre and also its Bihar unit president, tested positive along with some close members of his family. Among the fresh casualties, five deaths were reported in Patna district, followed by two each in Gaya and Munger and one each in Aurangabad, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Nawada and Saran, the health department’s bulletin said. Patna accounts for the highest number of 23 fatalities so far, followed by Bhagalpur (13), Darbhanga (10), Gaya (09) and Begusarai, Nalanda and Samastipur (07 each).

