In a number of firsts-- particularly a first after government formation under the Mahagathbandhan alliance - former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav visited the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) headquarters in Patna on Wednesday.

In the visual accessed by Republic TV, Lalu Prasad, who made his comeback from Delhi post a month-long treatment at AIIMS, sitting in the navigator's seat in his Toyota, was seen getting down as his aides came to support and help him walk to the office gate. This is in sharp contrast to the last time, in November 2021, when he himself drove a jeep, known to be the first vehicle he bought, to the Beer Chand Patel Path- situated office.

'Whenever Lalu Yadav wants...'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the main opposition in the Bihar assembly at present, post the formation of the government by Janata Dal-United (JDU), RJD and Left parties had warned that the remote control is in the hands of Lalu Yadav, and not so much in the hands of Tejashwi.

Thereafter, when Awadh Bihari Choudhary from the RJD was elected the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, Sushil Kumar Modi had taken to Twitter saying that the 'JDU's countdown has begun'. The Rajya Sabha MP cast his apprehensions about the incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being replaced by Tejashwi Yadav, the Deputy CM, in the post, 'whenever Lalu Prasad Yadav wants'.

Timing of Lalu's entry into RJD office

If not the first, a major crack between the alliance partners was witnessed when Agriculture Minister in the Nitish cabinet Sudhakar Singh stoked a controversy while addressing a public meeting in Kaimur. The Agriculture Minister claimed that there are many 'thieves' in his department and that he is the 'sardar' of them. The Agriculture Minister further claimed that there are multiple 'sardars' above him.

Later, in a conversation with Republic, Singh highlighted the rampant corruption in the regime of Nitish Kumar and said that he has already written a letter and held meetings with Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi and has left the decision on 'how the government will possibly run on them'.

The very next day, i.e., on Wednesday, Lalu Prasad, purportedly at the request of Singh, who is the son of his loyalist and RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, came to the RJD office after months. As is evident from the visuals, there were many RJD leaders waiting for the party veteran, and a discussion on the raging issue is likely.