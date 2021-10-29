In his first exclusive interview since getting bail, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Friday, affirmed that his party will win both Bihar bypolls - Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan. Touting Tejashwi as his torch-bearer, he said that the 31-year-old was betrayed in Bihar polls by Nitish Kumar for the top post. Two seats - Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan are up for bypolls after its MLAs - Mewalal Chaudhary and Shashi Bhushan Hazari's death. Voting is scheduled to take place on October 30 and results will be announced on November 2.

Lalu: 'Tejashwi was robbed of CM post'

"We are ready for the by-polls. We will win both seats. After our victory, political future will be clear. People believe tejashwi became the CM but Nitish betrayed at last moment," said Yadav. Praising his scion Tejashwi, he added, "Tejashwi is a better orator than me. I had some limitations but Tejashwi connects better with people. He is taking my legacy forward".

Amid the breakdown of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Yadav said, "Congress is a national level party. We supported it, we supported Sonia ji for the PM. She didn't become, she let Manmohan ji to become PM. Our intention is to defeat BJP and Modi that's it. Our effort is to get BJP out. I met Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh ji over various issues. Congress is ahead on a national level right now".

Pitching for an anti-BJP coalition at the national level, he said, "People are fed up of inflation, communalism created by BJP. Situation Is dangerous. He (Modi) has sold out everything - Railways, Steel industries etc. Congress should call a meeting to counter this".

On Sunday, Yadav had rubbished any alliance with Congress itself - burying the Mahagathbandhan. Slamming Congress' poor poll performance, he questioned if he was expected to give seats to Congress to lose.

When asked about Congress' Bhakt Charan Das' allegations of a secret RJD-BJP deal, he scoffed, "He is Bhakchonhar (stupid). Does he know anything?".

With JD(U), BJP, and Congress calling Yadav 'casteist', Lalau Yadav defended himself saying, "People misconstrued a few words. That word is not any sort of abuse. We never insulted Dalits".

In another jibe against Congress, Lalu Yadav predicted Akhilesh Yadav's comfortable victory in the upcoming UP polls. "Samajwadi party will win full majority. Akhilesh Yadav will be CM. A criminal is currently CM there. He has encountered at least 200 people. People are angry now. All castes are coming together to break his pride. I may go to campaign in UP," said Yadav. The RJD chief has returned to Patna amid huge fanfare - six months after getting bail in a fodder scam case and campaigned at both Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan.

Mahagathbandhan breaks

Ahead of the October 30 bypolls, Congress in-charge Bhakt Charan Das announced that the party will contest all upcoming elections solo - leading to a war of words. While RJD MP Manoj Jha said that 'unless we receive something substantial from the high command, we will not add much value to Das', Yadav buried the Mahagathbandhan saying 'Do we leave everything to Congress for losing?'. RJD had refused to cede a single seat to ally Congress stating 'it won't be able to win any seat' - fielding Arun Kumar for Tarapur and Ganesh Bharti in Kusheshwarsthan. Congress has fielded Rajesh Mishra in Tarapur and Atirek Ram from Kusheshwarsthan.