'Lalu Yadav Called Me,' Confirms BJP MLA Lalan Paswan; Narrates How RJD Supremo Got Caught

After an alleged audio of Lalu Prasad Yadav surfaced in which he can be heard asking MLA Lalan Paswan to remain absent from the Assembly during the election of Speaker, the MLA has confirmed that he did indeed receive the call. Lalan Paswan said that coincidentally he was with Sushil Kumar Modi when Lalu allegedly called him and "they were alerted upon hearing that the RJD leader wanted to speak with him." This comes even as BJP MLA Vijay Sinha has won the election to be Bihar's assembly Speaker.

'I told Sushil Modi about the call there itself'

"I thought that everyone wanted to congratulate me as a formality for winning elections. My PA received the call and said some Lalu Prasad Yadav wanted to talk to me. I greeted him and he congratulated me. Then he started saying that 'support us' so that they can topple the government and not let the NDA Speaker win. He said I'll be made a minister. I told him that I am part of a party and cannot do that. You all can hear what else was said on the phone recording. The coincidence was that I was with my leader Sushil Kumar Modi and when my PA told me about the call, we all got alerted. I told Sushil Modi about the call there itself. We will sit and decide on what needs to be done on this matter," Lalan Paswan said.

The audiotape in question has been released by the state unit of BJP after ex-Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi claimed that Lalu is trying to lure NDA MLAs. In the audiotape, Lalu, whose very use of a phone itself may constitute a violation, is heard saying, "Many congratulations Paswan Ji. Listen we will make you a minister and take your name forward. Right now, you refrain from voting or vote on our side." When Lalan Paswan says that he is supposed to vote along party lines, Lalu Yadav is heard saying, "Do not go to the assembly on that day. Be absent, tell them you tested positive for Coronavirus."

'The audio should be investigated'

Responding to Sushil Modi and the alleged Lalu tape, RJD leader Bhai Virendra has denied the claim and said that the BJP leader is just doing such things to "stay relevant in news". "The whole allegation is wrong. Sushil Modi is known for spreading lies. Anyone can mimic Lalu Ji's voice and there are several people who can do this. The audio should be investigated. Lalu is not someone who will do such things," Bhai Virendra said while talking to Republic Media Network.

The RJD supremo is in Ranchi, where he has been sentenced by a special CBI court in a number of fodder scam cases. Initially lodged at the Hotwar Central Jail, he was moved to the RIMS hospital in the Jharkhand capital on medical grounds. For the last few months, he has been putting up at the bungalow allotted to the Director of RIMS, which is seen as a favour extended to the ageing and ailing leader by the sympathetic Hemant Soren government in which the RJD is a partner.

