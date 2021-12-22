Lalu Yadav Calls Caste Census 'necessary', Says Those Against It Are Against Equal Justice

Backing the Caste census in the country, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday said that people who do not want caste enumeration were against the principle of equal justice and opportunity. Yadav said that the caste-based census was important for the country. Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that the state government will be soon calling an all-party meeting to discuss the caste-based census.

RJD leader Lalu Yadav has now come forward to claim that the caste census was important for the country. Earlier, he had alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government was ensuring that there is no caste-based census. “Caste census is necessary for the interest of the country. Unless the root disease is not detected, how will there be the proper treatment? It is not against any caste/class, but it is in the interest of all and inclusive and all-round development of the country. Those who do not want caste enumeration are against the principle of equal justice and opportunity,” Yadav tweeted.

जातीय जनगणना देशहित में अत्यावश्यक है। जब तक मूल बीमारी का पता ही नहीं चलेगा तो सही ईलाज कैसे होगा? यह किसी जाति/वर्ग के ख़िलाफ नहीं है बल्कि इसमें सर्वहित तथा देश का समावेशी एवं सर्वांगीण विकास निहित है। जो जातीय गणना नहीं चाहते वो एक समान न्याय व अवसर के सिद्धांत के विरुद्ध है। pic.twitter.com/mES2PWvU41 — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 21, 2021

On November 30, Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, in reply to a question in Lok Sabha on whether the government has formulated any scheme or policy for the caste-based census, said that castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, as amended from time to time, are enumerated in the decadal census. The minister said the Census Schedule is designed in consultation with various stakeholders, including Central ministers. The intent of the government for conducting Census 2021 was notified in the Gazette of India on March 28, 2019. However, due to the outbreak of COVID, the Census activities have been postponed,

Leaders meet PM Modi on the caste-based census

Following this, Lalu Yadav hit out at the Centre and alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government was ensuring that there is no caste-based census. Addressing the media, Lalu Yadav explained his comment by saying that "the population of SC/ST has risen hence, the government will have to give jobs to them all. The government might deny but we will make sure that caste-based census is carried out," Lalu Yadav added. The development had come months after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav met PM Modi to demand a caste-wise census.

Image: PTI