Ahead of his return to Patna six months after getting bail in a fodder scam case, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday, rubbished any alliance with Congress itself - burying the Mahagathbandhan. Slamming Congress' poor poll performance, he questioned if he was expected to give seats to Congress to lose. RJD's ally Congress has ended its 'Mahagathbandhan', announcing that it will contest on all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections.

Lalu: 'What alliance with Congress?'

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he asked, "What alliance with Congress? Do we leave everything to Congress for losing? For losing of deposits?". When asked about Congress' Bhakt Charan Das' allegations of a secret RJD-BJP deal, he scoffed, "Does he know anything?". Yadav will be arriving in Patna later today, as confirmed by his son Tejashwi and will attend a bypoll rally.

#WATCH | Delhi: RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav speaks on the breaking of party's alliance with Congress in Bihar. He says, "What is Congress' alliance? Would we have left everything to Congress for a loss? For losing of deposits?"



The RJD leader will go to Patna. pic.twitter.com/3IZpa41zuU — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

Mahagathbandhan breaks

Ahead of the October 30 bypolls, Congress in-charge Bhakt Charan Das announced that the party will contest all upcoming elections solo - leading to a war of words. Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that Congress needs to stand on its own in the states, and not rely on the regional parties. In retaliation, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "When everyone was against Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav stood by her without caring about the repercussions. Therefore, until and unless we receive something substantial from the high command, we will not add much value to what is said."

The fight began when RJD refused to cede a single seat to ally Congress stating 'it won't be able to win any seat' - fielding Arun Kumar for Tarapur and Ganesh Bharti in Kusheshwarsthan. While Congress accused RJD of conspiring with BJP against it, the Left Front including CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(M-L) have backed RJD. For the by-polls, JDU has fielded Rajiv Kumar Singh from Tarapur and Aman Bhushan Hazari, son of three-time MLA Shashi Hazari for Kusheshwarsthan. Congress has fielded Rajesh Mishra in Tarapur, while Atirek Ram has been fielded in Kusheshwarsthan. Bypolls have been necessitated after JDU MLAs - Mewalal Chaudhary and Shashi Bhushan Hazari's death.

Bihar polls & Congress

Ushering Nitish Kumar's 6th stint as Chief Minister, the ruling coalition - NDA won 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. Congress came third, winning 19 of 70 seats it contested. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.