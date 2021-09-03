Lalu Yadav Fumes At Exclusion Of JP From University Syllabus; Nitish Pulls Up Admin

Aghast at the exclusion of socialist JP Narayan from his namesake university's syllabus in Bihar's Chapra, RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday, condemned the Nitish Kumar government. Lamenting the 'saffronisation' of JP university, Yadav claimed that he cannot tolerate such attempts to remove socialists like Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayprakash Narayan by the Sanghi govt and officials. He demanded that CM Nitish Kumar take immediate cognizance of the issue.

JP Narayan removed from syllabus in Chapra university

मैंने जयप्रकाश जी के नाम पर अपनी कर्मभूमि छपरा में 30 वर्ष पूर्व जेपी विश्वविद्यालय की स्थापना की थी।अब उसी यूनिवर्सिटी के सिलेबस से संघी बिहार सरकार तथा संघी मानसिकता के पदाधिकारी महान समाजवादी नेताओं जेपी-लोहिया के विचार हटा रहे है।यह बर्दाश्त से बाहर है।सरकार तुरंत संज्ञान लें pic.twitter.com/t3Hpxz7bLh — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) September 1, 2021

Miffed at the state university's move, the Nitish Kumar government summoned the authorities of the Jayaprakash Narayan University in Saran and demanded an explanation as to why thoughts of socialist ideologues Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan from its postgraduate course in political science. The university allegedly dropped the socialist icons in accordance with the recommendations of an experts' committee in 2018. With CM Nitish Kumar also miffed at the removal, the state's education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary is set to take up the matter with Governor Fagu Chauhan, who is the Chancellor of all state universities.

"I was appalled when I read the report on Wednesday morning. I made calls to the department's additional chief secretary and officials of the Directorate of Higher Secondary, who had no idea. By that time, I also received a call from the chief minister, who sounded upset," Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary told reporters. When asked about the reported inclusion of the thoughts of RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay in the curriculum, Choudhary added, "Our contention is that no politically relevant thinker should be excluded from the syllabus. We do not think there is any point in objecting to anybody's inclusion".

JP & Lalu Yadav

Lalu Yadav who was Patna University Student Union President had joined the JP movement in 1974 winning the 1977 Lok Sabha election from Chapra at the age of 29. Being jailed for 19 months during the Emergency with several Bihar-based politicians, a new set of political leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi, and Shivanand Tiwari were born, sharing the same set of principle as their mentor JP. Amid infighting, Lalu Yadav quit from Janata Party to found the RJD in 1980.

Recently, in October, BJP chief JP Nadda said that Janata Party founder Jayprakash's disciples had compromised his values. Taunting the RJD's coalition with Congress 'Mahagathbandhan', he said that Jayprakash (JP) fought Congress throughout his life and now his disciples were 'embracing Congress'. Recently all Bihar parties united against the Centre in demanding a caste census across India.