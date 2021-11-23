In a big development, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav hinted at an alliance with Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) and Congress for the upcoming MLC polls in Bihar. This is perceived as a very significant election as 24 MLC seats from the local bodies' quota have fallen vacant since July. Speaking to the media on Monday before departing for Patna, Lalu Yadav asserted that the Mahagatbandhan is united.

Commenting on the possibility of an alliance between RJD and LJP, Lalu Yadav remarked, "What is wrong with that? There should be an alliance with everyone including Congress. We are united". Earlier on November 21, the LJP (Ram Vilas) Parliamentary Board authorised Chirag Paswan to take a call on forging an alliance for the Bihar MLC polls. At present, RJD and Congress have only 5 and 3 seats respectively in the 75-member Legislative Council.

RJD fails to win Bihar bypolls

The Assembly constituencies of Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur went to the polls on October 30 while the counting of votes took place on November 2. The disarray in the opposition ranks was visible as Congress quit the Mahagatbandhan after RJD refused to let it contest from Kusheshwar Asthan, a seat where its candidate Ashok Kumar lost to JD(U)'s Shashi Bhushan Hajari in the 2020 Assembly polls by a margin of 7222 votes.

The war of words between the two parties escalated after AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das alleged that RJD was BJP's B-team. However, Congress' gambit to go solo failed miserably as both its candidates lost their deposits this time.

In Kusheshwar Asthan, JD(U)'s Aman Bhushan Hajari trounced RJD's Ganesh Bharti by 12,695 votes whereas Congress' Atirek Kumar got only 4.28% of the total votes. On the other hand, Tarapur was a close contest with RJD's Arun Kumar maintaining a lead over JD(U)'s Rajeev Kumar Singh until Round 18 of counting. Ultimately, he lost to Singh by a thin margin of 3852 votes.

In another embarrassment for the Sonia Gandhi-led party, the LJP faction of Chirag Paswan outperformed it in terms of votes. As a result of its victory in the by-elections, JD(U)'s tally has increased to 45 in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.