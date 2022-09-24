Lalu Yadav Lambasts Amit Shah Over 'Jungle Raj' Jibe A Day Before Meeting Sonia Gandhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on September 24 lambasted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his "jungle raj" jibe at Bihar's ruling alliance. The RJD chief also stressed opposition unity, a day before meeting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Amit Shah is perturbed. His government was wiped out from there (Bihar). The same is going to happen in 2024. So, he is running around and saying "jungle raj" and all that. What did he do when he was in Gujarat? There was jungle raj when he was there."

When asked if Narendra Modi's government will be uprooted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Lalu Prasad Yadav quipped, "Yes, we will uproot (them). how many times do I need to say this?"

Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav to meet Sonia Gandhi

Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav are scheduled to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, September 25, evening. "We are making all efforts to unite the opposition," Yadav, who has been battling poor health, said, adding that this will be the agenda of their meeting.

For the last few days, Yadav has been active in the political sphere. His legal troubles and falling health had kept him away from active politics as his son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav emerged as the RJD's de facto leader.

On September 23, Amit Shah accused former ally, Nitish Kumar, of backstabbing BJP and trying to fulfil his prime ministerial ambitions while "sitting in the laps of Congress and RJD".

At a rally held in Purnia, Shah claimed the coalition of Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav will be "wiped out" in the 2024 general elections and in 2025 the BJP will win a majority on its own in the state assembly elections.

Image: PTI