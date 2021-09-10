Lalu Yadav Meets 'Bhatija' Chirag Paswan; Says 'we'll Support Him In All Possible Ways'

A day after meeting Tejashwi Prasad, now-ousted chief of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Chirag Paswan on Thursday, 9 September 2021, met Lalu Prasad Yadav to invite him to his father, Ram Vilas Paswan's 'Barkhi' event (a ceremony to mark his first death anniversary). The meetings with Tejashwi, and Lalu Prasad Yadav have set tongues wagging about a new political alignment in the state of Bihar in the backdrop of a split in the LJP with all the party MPs with the exception of Chirag Paswan, supporting Pashupati Paras and electing him as the party chief in the Parliament.

Speaking to the media on his meeting with Lalu Prasad Yadav, Chirag Paswan stated, "I had come here to invite Sir to the 'Barkhi' of my father, and would not like to discuss anything political." He added," He is like a father figure to me, and I wanted his blessings. The way he has blessed me in my father's absence, I have just come to pursue those blessings. I just wish that his blessings his love forever stays with me."

Lalu Prasad Yadav calling Chirag his 'bhatija' underlined in front of the media that he is always with him. "We will support him in all ways possible," the RJD supremo said.

Interestingly, only a couple of months back, Chirag Paswan had made it clear that he 'respects the feelings' of Lalu Prasad Yadav but a decision on alliance will only be taken at the time of polls in Bihar. "I respect his feelings but my priority is making my organization strong. Any discussions on alliance in Bihar or UP will be done near elections," Chirag Paswan had said in reply to Lalu Yadav's urge of seeing Tejashwi and Chirag together.

Chirag Paswan's ouster tale, and beyond

For months now, Chirag Paswan has been in a tussle of power of LJP-the party his late father and MP Ram Vilas Paswan formed with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras. Pashupati Kumar Paras, along with five other MPs, had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the month and handed over a letter to him seeking removal of Chirag Paswan as party chief and as the Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader. Accepting the letter, Om Birla had declared Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the LJP in the Lower House.

Later, Chirag Paswan had written to Om Birla stating that the declaration of Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the house was against the provision of the constitution. He had also approached PM Modi, whom he often referred to as his 'Ram' while calling himself 'Hanuman', but when no help was extended, he came out to express his dissatisfaction out in the open. He had said, "The silence of the BJP has certainly made me sad".

On not getting help from anywhere, Chirag resorted to undertaking 'Jan Ashirwaad Yatra'. As part of the Yatra, which began on July 5- the birthday of his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag Paswan visited every corner of Bihar and connected with the people.