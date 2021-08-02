Lalu Yadav Meets Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav In Delhi Ahead Of Uttar Pradesh Polls

In a recent political update, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav met Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, July 2, in Delhi. Lalu Yadav visited Mulayam Singh Yadav to enquire about his health and wellbeing.

Lalu Prasad Yadav took to Twitter and shared a post about the meet, "Meeting the country's senior-most socialist fellow respected Shri Mulayam Singh ji and knowing his well-being. We have common concerns and fight for farm-barn, inequality, illiteracy, farmers, poor and unemployed. Today the country is in dire need of people's equality and socialism, not capitalism and communalism".

देश के वरिष्ठतम समाजवादी साथी आदरणीय श्री मुलायम सिंह जी से मुलाकात कर उनका कुशलक्षेम जाना।खेत-खलिहान,ग़ैर-बराबरी, अशिक्षा,किसानों,गरीबों व बेरोजगारों के लिए हमारी सांझी चिंताएँ और लड़ाई है।



आज देश को पूंजीवाद और सम्प्रदायवाद नहीं बल्कि लोकसमता एवं समाजवाद की अत्यंत आवश्यकता है। pic.twitter.com/XWA2goMjG8 — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) August 2, 2021

Though this meet comes amid the UP Assembly poll discussions, it is considered to be a personal visit as both the families are related and were currently in Delhi. Earlier in June, Akhilesh Yadav had met Lalu Yadav in Delhi, and shared a post on Twitter stating, "Meeting Hon'ble Lalu Prasad Yadav ji in Delhi to know the positive progress of his recovery. We wish him all the best for a healthy and active life!".

BJP's take on SP alliance strategy

Responding to SP's decision to associate with small regional parties, UP BJP spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi said, "Since the Samajwadi Party has no candidates to contest in the elections it has requested small parties to jin the same".

He added, "SP has never worked towards the welfare and development of the state and so it has nothing to appeal in front of the people to win the elections". While SP MLC Sunil Sajan has said, "Our party will associate with small regional parties who want to support and work for Dalit and farmers".

Bahujan Samaj Party to fight alone

On the other hand, BSP has decided to fight UP elections alone and said that they will not team with any parties. Earlier BSP President Mayawati had declared that the party will go solo for the elections scheduled to take place next year in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Speaking to the media, BSP General Secretary SC Mishra, said, "Our party (BSP) will not contest (the 2022 Assembly) elections in alliance with any other party. We have made it clear on many occasions. We will fight the polls alone and form the government in the state."

(Image credit: TWITTER)