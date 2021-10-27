Lalu Yadav Misleading, He Never Spoke To Sonia Gandhi: Bihar Congress Chief Says He'd Know

Bihar Congress in charge Bhaktcharan Das on Wednesday denied reports of conversation between RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav and Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Speaking to the media amid an ongoing rift between the allies, Das said if such a discussion had taken place, he would have been informed accordingly.

"I’m Sonia Ji’s representative. In case such a discussion actually took place, I would have been instructed accordingly. If this is not falsehood, then what it is. Lalu is trying to mislead people. His claims are baseless," the Congress leader said.

Earlier on Tuesday, reports claimed that Sonia Gandhi spoke to Lalu Prasad Yadav following the collapse of the Mahagatbandhan in Bihar. Speaking of his conversation with Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Yadav stated that he had suggested the Congress to take the lead in bringing opposition parties together to form a "strong alternative" to the BJP. He also urged her to call a meeting of opposition leaders soon.

"I spoke to Sonia Gandhi. She asked me about my well-being and whereabouts. I said I'm fine, your party is an all-India party so get all like-minded people and parties together to form a strong alternative (to the ruling party) and call a meeting of all people," the RJD patriarch said.

Their conversation reportedly took place after Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of Congress general secretaries, state in-charges, and Pradesh Congress Committee presidents.

Congress-RJD Mahagathbandhan collapses

The differences between RJD and Congress came to the fore after RJD refused to let Congress contest from the Kusheshwar Asthan seat in the upcoming by-polls. The Congress then fielded its candidates on both Asthan and Tarapur seats that are going to polls on October 30. Meanwhile, AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das alleged that the RJD had struck a deal with BJP and announced that Congress will go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Reacting to Congress' exit from Mahagatbandhan, Lalu Yadav briefed the media, "What alliance with Congress? Should we leave everything for the Congress to lose?"

Meanwhile, Bhaktcharan Das said RJD can blame the Congress to any level they want but they should be vocal about the BJP. “Congress is contesting the polls on actual issues facing the electorate. We’ll make party powerful,” he asserted.

The Assembly seats of Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur will go to the polls on October 30 whereas the counting of votes will take place on November 2.