Slamming the Centre's decision to repeal three contentious farm laws, the President of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday claimed that PM Modi's announcement was driven to amass votes and strengthen BJP's positions electorally. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, he said that the Central government 'got scared and revoked farm laws to turn their certain loss into victory.' He added that this decision won't have any impact on polls.

Deeming the movement as 'satyagraha,' he commended the farmers' protests to have been carried out peacefully. He alleged that the year-long protest was denounced by various sections to trigger communal differences. The RJD chief also said that the decision to withdraw the protest was dependent on the farmers as many issues remain untouched and need redressal. Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the protests are not done with as talks on minimum support prices (MSP) are impending. He further added, "the Centre should focus on other lingering issues too."

"This was the world's longest protest, I had never witnessed anything similar previously," Lalu Prasad Yadav stated.

Centre 'got scared and revoked farm laws'

Taking to Twitter, Lalu Prasad Yadav wrote, "Congratulations on the success of the world's longest, peaceful and democratic farmers' Satyagraha. The capitalist government and its Ministers created distrust in the majority of the working population by fragmenting the unity and harmony of the country by calling the farmers terrorists, Khalistanis, Arhatiyas, anti-nationals etc."

विश्व के सबसे लंबे,शांतिपूर्ण व लोकतांत्रिक किसान सत्याग्रह के सफल होने पर बधाई।



पूँजीपरस्त सरकार व उसके मंत्रियों ने किसानों को आतंकवादी,खालिस्तानी,आढ़तिए,मुट्ठीभर लोग,देशद्रोही इत्यादि कहकर देश की एकता और सौहार्द को खंड-खंड कर बहुसंख्यक श्रमशील आबादी में एक अविश्वास पैदा किया। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 19, 2021

"The country runs by restraint, decency and tolerance as well as by judicious, democratic and inclusive decisions and not by wrestling! The majority should not have arrogance but humility," he added.

PM Modi announces revocation of farm laws

On Friday, PM Modi announced that the Centre will formally repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. He made the declaration amid year-long protests by farmers at the UP, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi borders. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Purab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also declared that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP guarantee more efficient.

PM Modi said, "The aim of three farm laws was to empower the farmers, especially the small farmers. They should get the appropriate price for their produce and more avenues to sell their produce. This was the demand of farmers, agricultural experts and agricultural economists for a long time. Even earlier, previous governments examined this issue. This time too, there was discussion in the Parliament and these laws were brought in. Crores of farmers across the country and many farm organizations welcomed and supported this. Today, I want to thank all of them."