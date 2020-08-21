Swachh Survekshan 2020: Lalu Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Over Bihar's Poor Standing

After six cities of Bihar were adjudged as the dirtiest city in the country in Swachh Survekshan 2020, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi as six cities of the state have been declared as the dirtiest city in the country in Swachh Survekshan 2020. The results of the fifth edition of the central government's annual cleanliness survey, Swachh Survekshan 2020, were announced on Thursday.

For the cities consisting of less than 10 lakh population, six cities from Bihar found its places in the dirtiest cities in the country. These include Gaya, Buxar, Bhagalpur, Parsa bazaar, Biharsharif, and Saharsa. Taking to Twitter, Lalu slammed the state government, adding that the latter should be ashamed.

का हो नीतीश-सुशील? इसका दोष हमें नहीं दोगे क्या? शर्म तो नहीं आ रही होगी इस कथित सुशासनी और विज्ञापनी सरकार के लोगों को?? pic.twitter.com/l90VW3skN0 — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) August 21, 2020

Furthermore, Tejashwi Yadav also launched a scathing attack at the government, highlighting its inability in the last 15 years. His tweet in Hindi read as. "Congratulations to the honorable Chief Minister of 15 years Mr. Nitish Kumar on getting Patna amongst the dirtiest city in the country. Let us get the number-1 position somewhere in another 15 years."

देश में पटना को गंदगी में नंबर-1 स्थान मिलने पर 15 वर्षों के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नीतीश कुमार जी को कोटि-कोटि बधाई।



चलिए 15 वर्षों में कहीं तो नंबर-1 स्थान प्राप्त किया। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 21, 2020

Swachh Survekshan 2020 Results

The results of the fifth edition of the central government's annual cleanliness survey, Swachh Survekshan 2020, were announced on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been winning the title of India's cleanest city since the last four year and the city retained the title this year as well. Gujarat's Surat was awarded the title of the 2nd cleanest city in India, followed by Navi Mumbai. Out of the 92 Ganga towns that were surveyed, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi won the title of the cleanest town on the banks of river Ganga. Punjab's Jalandhar Cantt won the title of India's Cleanest Cantonment.

The Swachh Survekshan 2020 results were announced in a virtual programme organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. 129 top-performing cities and stated received awards from the Ministry in the virtual event named 'Swachh Mahotsav'. This event was attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, and numerous other dignitaries. Puri also interacted with the Swacchata Champions of the Swachh Bharat Mission during the event.

