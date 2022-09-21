Lalu Yadav To Accompany Nitish Kumar On 2nd Delhi Visit; 'Throwing BJP Out Of Power Goal'

Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav said that he will accompany Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his next trip to the national capital. Addressing a public gathering on Wednesday, Lalu Yadav, who has been off the public glare lately owing to his ill health, said that while in Delhi, he and Nitish Kumar will meet various opposition leaders with the goal of 'throwing the Bharatiya Janata Party out of power' in 2024.

"Respected Sonia Gandhi Ji was all this while abroad, now that she has returned, we will meet her...Once Rahul Gandhi comes back (from Bharat Jodo Yatra), we will also meet him," said Lalu Yadav, sitting alongside his son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Deputy Chief Minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar reiterates 'only interested in bringing together opposition'

This comes a day after Nitish Kumar highlighted his 'interest' in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. "I am just interested in one thing-- if more and more parties come together, the result in 2024 would be nice, favourable. This is what I am working for. What is there for me in this? In everything, I aim to push the people forward, people like him (signalling towards Tejashwi Yadav). I want to prepare the new generation," the Janata Dal-United leader said.

However, many in the political sphere do not believe in the 'uniting opposition' theory. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, a poll strategist, who was once the National Vice President of JDU, Prashant Kishor took a dig at Nitish Kumar's first visit to the national capital where he met leaders from Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Samajwadi Party, Left parties among others. "It is not like you will go, have tea, coffee, have meals together and a united front will come up," Kishor said, highlighting that they had 'no common agenda'.