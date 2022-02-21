Lalu Yadav's Conviction In Fodder Scam Case 'not The Final Judgement', Says Tejashwi

Hours after the special CBI court in Ranchi sentenced Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJP) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to 5-year imprisonment in connection to the fodder scam case, his son Tejashwi Yadav said that this is not the 'last judgment'. Speaking to the media outside his Patna-based residence on Monday, February 21, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly highlighted that there is a judicial structure in the country, and they would move the High Court and the Supreme Court opposing the judgment of the special CBI court.

"I have full faith that the judgement given by the CBI court will be revised in the High Court. The judgment would come in favour of Lalu Ji," he said. The RJD supremo has been sentenced to 5 years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 60 lakh.

'Is there only one politician, only one scam?': Tejashwi

"The CBI, the ED, the Income Tax- all the institutions that are there, they have split one matter. There is just one charge, which of conspiracy, and in relation to the same, there are 6 different cases. This is the first time in the history of India that something of this sort has happened. Since the time India has gained its independence, not once has such a thing happened...but still, we are willing to respect the decision," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Lalu Yadav's son added, "Now, let us talk about the other scams that have taken place in India...Not even India, let us talk about the scams that have taken place in Bihar. Has there not been a single scam? More than 80 scams have taken place...Where is CBI, where is ED, where is the IT? Is there only one politician? Only one scam?"

The Leader of Opposition concluded that they tend to forget scamsters like Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Mehul Choksi. He questioned as to how they were allowed to leave the country, when he, who had done nothing, had a Look Out Circular against him and had to approach the court to travel abroad for his honeymoon.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and 75 others were convicted in the fifth and final fodder case by a special CBI court in Ranchi on Monday.

Fodder scam case

The fodder scam pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of nearly Rs 950 crore in the 1980s and 1990s from several treasuries in undivided Bihar. The CBI had filed a total of 170 charge sheets in connection to the scam. Apart from Lalu, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director KM Prasad were the main accused.

Of the original 170 accused in the case, 55 have died, seven have become government witnesses, two have accepted the charges against them and six are absconding.