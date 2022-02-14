Lalu Yadav's Son Tej Pratap Seeks Y-category Security, Claims 'getting Death Threats'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav sought Y security on Monday. In a letter written to Union Minister Amit Shah, Tej Pratap has highlighted that he has in the past served as one of the Ministers in the Bihar Cabinet, and still has to come in contact with 'hundreds and thousands' of people on a daily basis. He added that he also visits Naxal-affected regions of the state from time to time.

"In the past few days, some anti-social elements created a ruckus at my residence and also threatened to kill me," said Tej Pratap Yadav in the letter and added, "Therefore, from the point of view of security, I urge you to give directions to the state government to provide me Y security."

It is pertinent to mention here that in 2017, the Centre had accorded ‘Y’ category VIP security cover of Central paramilitary commandos to Tej Pratap Yadav. Officials had said back then that the Union Home Ministry issued orders in this regard after Central security agencies prepared a report which stated perceptible threat to Yadav including that from Maoist cadres active in the state and neighbouring Jharkhand. But the same was never provided.

The ‘Y’ category cover is the third category of protection cover, after ‘Z+’ and ‘Z’, but higher than the lowest ‘X’ where about 4-5 commandos guard the VIP.

Tej Pratap Yadav's official residence attacked

Tej Pratap has sought Y security after reports started doing the rounds that his official residence in Patna was attacked on Sunday at around 6:30 PM. Also, the RJD leader's accomplice Sreejan Swaraj who was involved in a brawl with the attackers was given death threats.

As per reports, Sreejan Swaraj has lodged an FIR in the Patna Secretariat Police Station. In the FIR, he has stated that ten people led by one Gaurav Yadav had forcefully entered the official residence of Tej Pratap Yadav, and gave him death threats. In the FIR, he has further stated that the people were all intoxicated. He has urged the police to take action at the earliest.