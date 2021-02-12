Lalu's Son Tej Pratap Yadav Sends 50k 'Azadi Patras' To President, Seeks Father's Release

Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son and RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday sent 50,000 'Azadi Patras' to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting to release his father from jail. While addressing the media, the RJD leader stated that he has collected these letters from followers of Lalu Prasad Yadav and the campaign will continue until Lalu's release.

"We are collecting these letters written by followers of Lalu Ji from Bihar and India. This campaign will continue until he is released. I will request President to give time to meet me," Tej said.

He added, "I am appealing to all to write the letter and submit it to us and we will send it to the President of India."

Lalu shifted to AIIMS

The former Bihar CM was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi after his health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi. Lalu Yadav, who is convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi for multiple ailments. He should be back in Ranchi within a month after his condition improves, said the Inspector General of the jail.

Lalu, who had been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.

The Dumka treasury embezzlement case is a part of the fodder scam cases, pertaining to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crores from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu was the State's chief minister.

The hearing in the bail petition of jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad in the Dumka treasury case of the fodder scam was deferred to February 12 by the Jharkhand High Court.

