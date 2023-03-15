Land-for-job-scam Case: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi And Misa Bharti Get Bail

Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti were granted bail by a Delhi court on Wednesday in the land-for-jobs scam case. Yadav, 74, the former Union Railway Minister, recently underwent a kidney transplant. He along with Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti arrived at the Rouse Avenue court around 10 am, but proceedings were delayed. The family appeared before a special judge around 11 am.

In a clip shared by news agency ANI, the RJD Supremo can be seen leaving the court in a wheelchair.

The court grants bail to Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, him & other accused in the matter and directed every accused to furnish Rs 50,000 personal bail bond & a like amount surety. pic.twitter.com/Qv4ElT6rbN — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

The court has further noted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the charge sheet without arrest and instructed each accused to deposit Rs 50,000 for personal bail.

What is land-for-jobs scam case?

The land-for-jobs scam case concerns alleged appointments made in the railways in exchange for land parcels given to or purchased by Lalu Prasad's family between 2004 and 2009 when he served as the railways minister.

It was alleged in the FIR that some individuals, despite being Patna residents, were appointed as replacements in Group-D posts between 2004 and 2009 in various railway zones in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur. In exchange, the individuals or their families allegedly transferred their lands into the names of Lalu Yadav's family and a business called AK Infosystems Private Limited, which was later acquired by the RJD supremo's family.