Land-for-job Scam Case: Trouble Mounts For Lalu Yadav As Delhi Court Summons Him On Oct 4

Trouble has mounted for former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav as a fresh summon has been issued in connection with the land for job scam case. On September 22, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in its summon asked Lalu Yadav including former railway officials to appear on October 4.

The fresh summon was issued after the Delhi court took cognisance of the charge sheet filed in the case. Earlier on Thursday, CBI informed a Delhi court that the sanctions required to prosecute three accused in the land-for-jobs case involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad have been received. The central probe agency told Special Judge Geetanjali Goel the necessary sanctions with respect to Maheep Kapur, Manoj Pande and P L Bankar have been obtained from competent authorities.

The agency had on July 3 filed a charge sheet against the 75-year-old RJD chief, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, and their son and the state's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the alleged scam. This is the first time that Tejashwi Yadav has been named as an accused.

Besides the three members of the family, the federal agency has also named 14 individuals and entities in the charge sheet. The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and others in addition to provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

What is land for a job scam case?

In July 2022, the CBI arrested Bhola Yadav, who used to be the officer on special duty (OSD) to Lalu Prasad when he was the railway minister, in the case. The charge sheet was filed on October 10 last year for offences of criminal conspiracy and corruption against 16 accused persons.

The final report also named Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, former general manager of Central Railway Sowmya Raghavan, former CPO Railways Kamal Deep Mainrai, seven aspirants appointed as substitutes and four private individuals. According to the charge sheet, the case was registered pursuant to the outcome of a preliminary enquiry against Lalu Prasad and others.

It was alleged in the FIR that some persons, although residents of Patna in Bihar, were appointed as substitutes in Group-D posts during the period 2004-2009 in different zones of the railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur and in lieu thereof, the individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land in the name of family members of Prasad and a company, AK Infosystems Private Limited, which was subsequently taken over by the family members of Prasad.

It was further alleged that about 1,05,292 sq. ft. of land in Patna was acquired by the family members of Prasad from those persons through five sale deeds and two gift deeds and in most of the sale deeds, payment to the sellers was mentioned to be paid in cash.

The value of the land as per the existing circle rate was about Rs 4.39 crore. The land which family members of Prasad directly purchased from the sellers at a rate lower than the prevalent circle rate. The prevalent market value of the land was much higher than the circle rate. It was alleged that the due procedure and guidelines issued by the railway authority for the appointment of substitutes were not followed and later on, their services also been regularised.