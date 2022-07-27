Land For Job Scam: Key Documents Exposing Benami Scandal Accessed; Lalu's Aide Arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday, arrested former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's aide Bhola Yadav in connection with the "land for jobs" scam when the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch was the Railway Minister in the UPA government. The scam allegedly saw several people donate land to members of the Yadav family or those connected with them in exchange for jobs at the Railways department.

Key documents accessed by Republic show that the land was donated or gifted in the name of Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav who were "minors" in 2005.

Another document shows Rabri Devi's signature as the recipient of the land at the time when Tej and Tejashwi were minors. According to details accessed by Republic, lands were allegedly transferred into the names of Lalu Yadav's family in form of gifts for providing Indian Railways jobs.

Bhola Yadav has allegedly been a witness to the transfer of shareholding of companies to Lalu's family as well as lands that were gifted. The CBI suspects that Yadav had played a vital role in facilitating the jobs and later, the transfer of land to the RJD leader's family.

The agency has also arrested Hridayanand Chaudhary, a railway employee, who is an alleged beneficiary of the scam, the officials said.

Land for jobs scam

Lalu Yadav's family has acquired land measuring about 1.05 lakh square feet in Bihar's capital city Patna by making payments to the sellers in cash, the CBI claimed.

"The current value of the above said seven parcels of land, including the land acquired through gift deeds, as per the existing circle rate is about Rs 4.39 crore... The enquiry has revealed that the parcel of land, which was directly purchased by the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav from the sellers, was purchased at lower rates than the prevailing circle rates," the FIR states.

People were selected for group-D jobs in the railways as substitutes without any advertisement or public notice issued for the purpose on the basis of forged documents. The CBI had carried out searches at Lalu Prasad Yadav's residence in Patna and other locations on May 20.