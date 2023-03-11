BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and spoke about the raids that were being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's Delhi residence in connection with the land-for-jobs scam.

Bhatia reminded that it was Nitish Kumar who had once asked for an investigation against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav as there were numerous corruption allegations leveled against them.

BJP leader reads old tweet of Bihar CM against Lalu Yadav

Addressing the media, the BJP spokesperson said, "There was a tweet of JD(U) dated September 21, 2021, by Nitish Kumar which said -- 'The Laluwaad that they follow, this ideology has betrayed a lot of people in Bihar. Land was registered in the name of land-for-job, and they wickedly opened Charwaha Vidyalaya on it'."

He further alleged that 'jungle-raaj' oriented RJD, did not even leave animal fodder in their corruption. "Their agenda is 'land-for-job'. Even if you're poor, still your land belongs to them. You give your land to RJD, they give you a job and will keep law and order aside," Bhatia alleged.

He then went on to call Nitish Kumar 'palturam' and said, "You change your stand according to your preference and convenience. Didn't you ask for an investigation on Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav as there are corruption charges against them, therefore probe has been conducted."

#LIVE | Nitish Kumar once asked for an investigation on Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav as there are many corruption charges against them, therefore probe has been conducted: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia on agency crackdown in Bihar.#BJP #GauravBhatia #LiquorScam pic.twitter.com/KrpiMMZ66j — Republic (@republic) March 11, 2023

Nitish Kumar's indirect jibe at BJP

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, indirectly attacked BJP on Saturday following the central agencies' raids on Opposition leaders in the state.

While interacting with the media, Bihar CM said, "This happened in 2017. Then we (JDU-RJD) went our separate ways. Five years went by, and when we came together, raids occurred again. What can I say? Those who are being raided are answering."

The raids were carried out by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday at Deputy Chief Minister's Delhi residence, and RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's aide Abu Dojana in Bihar's Patna.

The raids were carried out after Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi were questioned recently by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).