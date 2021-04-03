'Land Of Sanatana': Giriraj Singh Responds To Ajmal's 'Dadhi-Topi-Lungi' Statement

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday reacted to AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal's son over his statement that "dadhi (beard), topi (skull cap), lungiwallah (lungi)” people will form the next government in Assam. Responding to the comment, Giriraj Singh said that India is a land of Sanatana and nobody can disturb the peace and break Assam.

"I have seen that some people from Assam have said that govt of Daadhi-topi-lungi will be formed. They should remove this from their mind. Modi Ji is our Prime Minister who says about Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. This is the land of Sanatana." READ | In Assam, BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma questions Congress over u-turn on Badruddin Ajmal

Speaking on the election heat in Assam, Giriraj Singh further said in connection with Abdur Rahim Ajmal's statements, "Nobody can disturb the peace of Assam, nobody can break Assam. Anarchy will be removed from Assam."

Daadi-Topi-Lungi statement by Abdur Rahim Ajmal

Earlier while addressing an election campaign rally in Assam for party candidate Phanidhar Talukdar, Abdur Rahim Ajmal said in Bengali that this time in Assam, there will be a government of poor people and it will be a government of men with dadhi (beard), topi (skull cap), lungiwallah (lungi).

In another rally, Badruddin Ajmal's son had claimed that after they form a government, the people of Assam will have to respect burkha, beard and skullcap. Campaigning for AIUDF candidate Ashraful Hussain in Chenga constituency, the junior Ajmal said, "Dupatta of our mothers and sisters will have to be respected, the Burkha of our mothers and sisters will have to be respected, our beard and cap will have to be respected."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also criticised and strongly retaliated at the statement of junior Ajmal. While addressing a public rally, PM Modi said that the alliance of AIUDF and Congress has proven BJP's claims that if they come to power, they will form a government of Miyas (a term used to denote Bangladeshi immigrant Muslims).

"This hint was given by Abdur Rahim Ajmal, who is the son of AIUDF Chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, when he claimed that the next government of Assam would be formed by “dadhi (beard), topi (skull cap), lungiwallah (lungi)” people," PM Modi said.

Gamosa controversy

Moreover, the AIUDF chief had also stirred controversy by disrespecting Gamosa (a cloth having cultural significance in Assam). Badruddin Ajmal had angrily thrown the Gamosa at a party worker. This act was also condemned across the state with PM Modi stating that everyone who loves Assam is hurt and angry after seeing the visuals of Ajmal insulting the Gamosa.

Assembly elections in Assam are underway from March 27 to April 6 in three phases to elect 126 MLAs, with the counting of votes to be conducted on May 2. The term of the previous Fourteenth Legislative Assembly of Assam will end on 31 May 2021.