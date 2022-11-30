Langar At Singhu, Lathis At Sangrur? AAP's Response To Farmer Protests Raises Questions

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been accused of hypocrisy as the Punjab police on Wednesday launched a brutal crackdown on the farmers & trade unions protesting outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur regarding the fulfillment of their demands. In the context of the brutal lathi-charge on the Punjab farmers, the AAP's dual-stance vis-a-vis the farmers as compared to the Delhi border protests in 2020 has been highlighted. At that time, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was providing langar facilities and political support to the protesting farmers at the Singhu border.

In 2020 when AAP was all set to contest the Assembly elections in Punjab in February 2022, it had clearly taken the position of being a sympathiser of the farmers and had supported them while they were protesting against the BJP-ruled central government over the controversial farm laws.

Apart from langar and other support despite the disruption caused at the Singhu border in 2020, AAP leader Raghav Chadha even claimed that the party will set up free WiFi hotspots there so that they can stay in touch with their families.

"We want the farmers to stay in touch with their families. We have identified a few spots to install the WiFi hotspots. This is an initiative undertaken by Arvind Kejriwal and the party," Chadha said in 2020 portraying that the party stands in support of the farmers.

Langars then, Lathis now?

With the brutal crackdown on farmers in Sangrur, questions are being raised against the ruling AAP-led Punjab government over flip. Noticeably, while there's havoc in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal are campaigning in Gujarat for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Brutal lathi charge on farmers outside Punjab CM's house

In shocking visuals, Punjab Police on Wednesday were seen launching a lathi-charge on farmers, who were protesting outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur. According to sources, some farmers have also been detained by the police.

Notably, the farmers were holding protests over demands including a hike of minimum wages to Rs 700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 33 percent representation for Dalits in village cooperative societies and enhancement in the land acquisition relief.

Their demands also included compensation to the farmers for the death of their cattle due to lumpy skin disease, the release of reimbursement for their damaged crops and the cancellation of FIRs for burning crop residue.