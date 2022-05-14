Language Row: Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams TN Min, Quips 'How Can Ministers Speak Like This?'

The controversy that ensued following Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy's "Hindi speakers sell Pani Puri" remark doesn't seem to subside anytime soon as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad joined the fray to condemn the DMK leader over his remark that revived a language debate in the country and called it "regrettable."

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Ponmudy's controversial remark that "Hindi speakers sell Pani Puri', the former Union law minister said, "It is deeply painful and regrettable. How can a minister speak like this? We all have languages. I love Tamil myself. I have been in charge of that state for many years. We all speak Hindi with equal pride. We speak Bhojpuri also. India is a land of great diversity."

"Every language strengthens the Idea of India. So many Tamil actors have done Hindi movies. This strengthens creative and national integration. Therefore in that way, we need to respect all the languages, including Hindi. I remember PM's initiative that the best idea is for North Indian School Students to learn Tamil and vice versa. That's what our vision is," Ravi Shankar Prasad told Republic

Meanwhile, BJP spokesman Rajiv Pratap Rudy also lambasted Ponmudy for inciting language row in the country and said, "I am for Tamil as much as I am for Hindi or English. But trying to insult people from North India is very unfortunate. It is not expected from the people sitting in responsible positions."

'Hindi Speakers Sell Pani Puri': Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy revives language row

On May 13, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy sparked a huge uproar by arguing against Hindi being a compulsory language. While speaking at a convocation event at Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, K Ponmudy claimed that the state administration was committed to implementing a two-language system. The DMK leader went on to explain that the two languages were English - which is an international language, and Tamil - which is a local language.

He said, "A lot of people say that if you speak Hindi, you'll get jobs. Have you got jobs? Go see in Coimbatore, or anywhere, only those selling Pani puri, all those people are the ones speaking in Hindi..."

'What is the need for another language?', Ponmudy further asked, and presented another ideology. The Tamil Nadu Education Minister said, "A person gets made two doors, one big door, and another one small. When asked, he says that the big door is for the cat, and the small one is for the rat... But the question is - When the door is already made for the cat, through which even the mouse can go, why another..."