Language Row: Tourism Min G Kishan Reddy Asserts BJP Gives Full Support To All Languages

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeepa's 'brotherly' argument over the status of the Hindi language has exploded with political parties wading into the controversy. Now, G Kishan Reddy, Union Tourism Minister, reacted to the controversy on Thursday, saying that the Central government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gives full respect to all languages and assured that the BJP administration will support and take forward all the regional languages along with national language.

G Kishan Reddy said, "I have not heard what Kiccha Sudeepa said, but the BJP government gives full respect to all languages. Hindi is our national language but in some provinces, it is also our mother tongue, we will support and take it forward. We will take forward the national language, regional languages along with the working language."

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai extended support to Sudeepa, saying that the regional language is the most important. Bommai told the media, "What Kiccha Sudeepa said was correct. A regional language is the most important as a state is formed on linguistic bases."

Language row explodes

Days after the debate surrounding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's pitch for Hindi as the national language started, a fresh controversy erupted when actor-filmmaker Kiccha Sudeepa remarked that Hindi is 'no longer a national language' during a film promotion event. His statement earned a sharp retort from Ajay Devgn, who asked him why his films were being dubbed in the language if it was no longer the mother tongue.

Responding to the 48-year-old Kotigobba 3 actor, Devgn wrote, ''@KicchaSudeep my brother, According to you, if Hindi is not our national language, then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi?'' He concluded the tweet by writing, ''Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jana Gana Mana.''

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

After Ajay Devgn's tweet, Sudeepa was quick to issue a clarification, claiming that his statement was not meant to 'hurt, provoke or start a debate'. He also asserted that the matter had been 'taken out of context', and he would be happy to explain it to the Bollywood actor in person. "Perhaps, something was lost in translation," Devgn opined, burying the hatchet.

However, several political leaders from the South have stepped into the controversy, slamming Devgn for calling Hindi the 'national language'. From H D Kumaraswamy to Siddaramaiah, leaders have raised questions about why some people were trying to 'impose' Hindi in the country.