Lanka Author Speaks To Arnab On Attempt To Create Division Between Shaivism & Vaishnavism

As the row revolving around the heritage of Raja Raja Chola, the iconic king who wielded power and reigned supreme across South India, rages, the author of the Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra Series Amish Tripathi on Republic TV’s Debate, on Friday, stressed on the unfortunate attempt to create a division between Shaivism and Vaishnavism.

Speaking to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Indian author and historian repeatedly said that he was 'astounded to hear that Shaivites were not Hindus'.

Claiming to have worshipped several temples of Tamil Nadu, the renowned writer said, “I as a Shaivite celebrate Chola bronzes of Lord Shiva in Nataraj form and it unites all in a Dharmic way.”

"There were differences at times between Shaivites and Vaishnavs but it never reached the extreme that happened within sects of other religions. Protestants and Catholics in Europe in the pre-modern era carried out technique cleansing against each other in their countries. That never happened in India," the author said.

Speaking about the connection between Vaishnavism and Shaivism, the author said, “Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Ravan were devotees of Lord Shiva. In one of the thousand names of Lord Vishnu, there is Shiva and in one of the thousand names of Lord Shiva, as said in many of the ‘Shaivite Puranas’, is Vishnu. There may be differences at times, but we are one and the same.”

'Tamil Nadu is an integral part of Indian culture'

He then spoke about Tamil culture being an integral part of Indian culture. “Our ancient temples exist in Tamil Nadu. Many of our North Indian temples were devastated and destroyed by Invaders. We can see our true ancient traditions in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Backing former Member of Parliament Dr Karan Singh, the ‘Lanka’ writer said, “There were differences between Protestants and Catholics but that doesn’t mean Christianity didn’t exist.”

Making a point about the practices of the Hindu religion, the ‘Shiva Trilogy’ writer said, “Just because we practice religious liberalism, it doesn’t mean that Hindu religion doesn’t exist. It is a very unfortunate interpretation.”

Speaking about Tamil Nadu being a bastion of Hindusim, Tripathi said, “As a Shaivite, I have prayed and visited many temples in Tamil Nadu. At Thillai Nataraja Temple, also referred to as the Chidambaram Nataraja Temple, it was an emotional moment for me. As a proud and devout Shaivite, it would be very surprising to me to say that he was a Shaivite, not a Hindu.”

'To Say Shaivite Not Hindu Like Saying Catholic Not Christian': Karan Singh

The former Member of Parliament Dr Karan Singh joined the debate on whether Chola was a Hindu king, on Friday, October 7. In a release, Karan Singh said that he was 'astounded' to hear that the great emperor was not a Hindu king, and reasoned that Shiva was a 'primordial Hindu deity, focus of intense devotion for millions over the millennia from Srinagar down to Rameshwaram.' Singh said that the emperor built one of the greatest Shiva temples which he referred to as 'marvels of architecture', and especially pointed out the great BrihadeeswaraTemple in Thanjavur, where he claimed to have worshipped many times.

"To say that he was a Shaivite, not a Hindu, is like saying someone is a Catholic but not a Christian. These semantic gymnastics in a way denigrate and confuse our great religion and are not acceptable," Singh said in the release.

The former Parliamentarian further went on to explain his point, saying, "The word Hindu may have gained traction later, but Shiva and Vishnu, Hanuman and Ganesha, Mahalakshmi and Mahakali, have all been part of what we call Santan Dharma for millennia. Let us not again try and create a division between Shaivism, Vaishnavism and Shaktism, the three main streams of the great Hindu religion which has a billion followers around the world."

'Raja Raja Chola was not Hindu' controversy

A day after the release of the film 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1', National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaalan sparked a row by claiming that Raja Raja Chola was not a Hindu. Vetrimaalan blamed BJP, saying, "They have already tried to saffronise Thiruvalluvar. We should never allow that. Tamil Nadu remains a secular state, resisting external forces."

The controversy snowballed, when actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan supported Vetrimaaran's statements and said, "There was Vainavam, Shivam, and Samanam, and it was the British who coined the term Hindu since they didn't know how to refer to it collectively. It is similar to how they changed Thuthukudi into Tuticorin."