Last Nail In Party's Coffin: BJP Takes Dig At Congress Over Pilot's Day-long 'dharna'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a swipe at the Congress on Tuesday, over Sachin Pilot's one-day hunger strike calling for 'action on corruption' during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led government. BJP leader and LoP Rajasthan, Rajendra Rathore took a dig at the Congress and mentioned that Pilot through his hunger strike is giving an open challenge to the high command.

He asserted, "Sachin Pilot is giving an open challenge to the high command. His day-long fast will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the Congress govt. Congress has lost its hold across the country." Earlier on April 9, Rathore also targeted Congress leader Sachin Pilot for demanding a probe into charges of corruption during the previous BJP rule, saying it is unfortunate that he did not speak about the "dark deeds" of his party-led government in Rajasthan.

Congress' stern warning to Pilot

Taking strong objection to Pilot's one-day 'dharna' at Shahid Smarak, Jaipur, the Congress asserted that any such protest against the Rajasthan Government would amount to anti-party activity and will go against the interest of the party. "I called Sachin Pilot and asked him to raise such matters at party platforms instead of going public like this," said AICC Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

He added, "This is clear anti-party activity. I am in touch with him and I still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to Congress. Pilot was referring to action against graft by the previous Vasundhara Raje government have never been raised before him despite several talks and discussions."

Meanwhile, after Pilot announced the one-day 'dharna', Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh backed the Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan and said the Congress government with Ashok Gehlot as CM has implemented a large number of schemes and taken many new initiatives that have impacted the people profoundly."This has given the state a leadership position in governance in our country," he added.