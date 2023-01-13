Last Updated:

Last Rites Of Sharad Yadav To Take Place In His Ancestral Village In MP

Yadav, a former Union minister, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 75.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Last rites of Sharad Yadav to take place in his ancestral village in MP

The last rites of veteran socialist leader and former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav will take place at his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Saturday, his close associate said here.

Yadav, a former Union minister, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 75.

Former JD (U) Madhya Pradesh unit head and a close associate of Yadav, Govind Yadav, said the veteran leader's last rites will be performed at his ancestral village Ankhmau in Babai tehsil of Narmadapuram (earlier Hoshangabad) district on Saturday.

The mortal remains of Yadav will be brought from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh by plane, he told PTI.

After starting out as a student leader, Sharad Yadav's Lok Sabha byelection victory from Jabalpur in MP in 1974 as opposition candidate against the Congress catapulted him into national politics, he reminisced.

In his long political career, Sharad Yadav won Lok Sabha election seven times and was Rajya Sabha MP four times, he said.

Besides Jabalpur, he also won Lok Sabha polls from Badayun in Uttar Pradesh and Madhepura in Bihar, which was a rare achievement for any politician, Govind Yadav added.

READ | Indian sporting fraternity unites to wish Indian hockey team ahead of World Cup in Odisha
READ | Owaisi targets Bhagwat's 'supremacy' remark; 'RSS has started 2024 polls preparations'
READ | MV Ganga Vilas: PM Narendra Modi virtually flags off 'World's Longest River Cruise'
READ | Sharad Yadav: Socialist stalwart known for stitching alliances

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT