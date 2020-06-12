Late Ajay Pandita's Family Hits Out At Cong Leader For Trying To Politicise The Killing

Late Ajay Pandita's family has come down heavily at the Congress party for attempting to politicise the attack on the Jammu & Kashmir Sarpanch. Pandita's daughter, Niyanta on Friday, slammed the party and stated that politics should not be dragged into the murder of the 'son of India.' She added that there is no need to 'politicise' the issue and the family demands 'justice and nothing more.'

Speaking to Republic TV, Niyanta Pandita said, "I can't understand the need to politicise this issue. He added Bharti to his name so that India becomes his identity and not any political party. I don't know much about politics, I just know that what my father did was not anything to politicise. We want justice nothing more."

Ajay Pandita's father too, while speaking to Republic TV, criticised the Congress party. He said, "What does Shashi Tharoor know? Ajay died for his country. Where there is nation, there is no politics. This is completely wrong. We want justice. Political leadership will twist and turn this incident, but all we want is justice."

Earlier in the day, Kerala Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had claimed that the killing of Congress leaders from 'Kashmir to Kerala' is an attempt to create a 'Congress-free Bharat.' He added that the party leaders are being killed for standing up for secularism and democracy and that is what all enemies of the 'Idea of India' want.

Niyanta demands probe

Daughter of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita has also demanded a probe into the killing as she questioned why her father was not given any security. Reportedly, the late sarpanch had gone to work in his orchard when he was shot dead.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Niyanta Pandita said, "They shot my father at the back. They are cowards. I demand an inquiry into the killing of my father. Why was he not given security? He was one of the few Kashmiri Pandits who had stayed in the Valley. He was a brave man and always served the nation without fear. I am concerned about the safety of my family. I will continue with my studies and fulfill my father's dream."

Ajay Pandita shot dead

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag fired upon Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandita at Lokbawan, who later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Monday. According to the police, the terrorists fired at 40-year-old Ajay Pandita, a sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora, at around 6 pm, leaving him critically wounded. The police further stated that he was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

