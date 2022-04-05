Ahead of the Gujarat elections, which are due later this year, Congress suffered a jolt as late party leader Ahmed Patel's son Faisal Patel made his displeasure public. Elected to the Lok Sabha from Bharuch in 1977, 1980 and 1985, Ahmed Patel served as a Member of the Rajya Sabha from 1993 until his death on November 25, 2020, due to COVID-19 related complications. As the political secretary to party president Sonia Gandhi, Patel was considered the Congress' chief troubleshooter and master strategist. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, his son stated that all options are open for him as there is no "encouragement" from the party top brass. Sources revealed that he is likely to join AAP.

Tired of waiting around. No encouragement from the top brass. Keeping my options open — Faisal Patel (@mfaisalpatel) April 5, 2022

On January 30 this year, the Harvard Business School alumnus had announced, "Finally decided -- I will not be joining active politics. I will continue to work on my existing social initiatives in healthcare, education and technology. Late Ahmed Patel ji's true legacy was working for the downtrodden and underprivileged. I pledge to continue doing so."

However, he hinted at changing his decision while speaking to the media on February 17. He remarked, "If the high command wishes, I will also fight elections. Preferably from Bharuch, because that is my area". Interestingly, Patel's last political tweet came on March 27 when he revealed his intention to tour the 7 Assembly seats falling in Bharuch and Narmada districts from April 1 onwards. However, he delayed the tour owing as the month of Ramzan was about to begin.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on his cryptic tweet, Faisal Patel noted, "I have nothing more or nothing less to add. I might be getting into business. I might be taking sanyas (from politics). Options are also open". Speculation about his joining AAP had gained traction after he met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in April last year.

Gujarat Elections

Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakore. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats. After a series of defections though, BJP currently has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats. Amid a weakened Congress unit, AAP is seeking to make inroads in Gujarat.