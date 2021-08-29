Late West Bengal Congress Chief Somen Mitra's Wife Sikha Rejoins TMC

Ex-West Bengal MLA Sikha Mitra, the widow of the late state Congress president Somen Mitra, joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress on Sunday, August 29. After joining the TMC, she said that the party works for people and will help her in working for the welfare of society.

"I came here because Mamata Didi has called me. To do something big for the welfare of society, we have to choose a party whose aim is to serve people. TMC works for the welfare of people," Mitra told ANI.

Slamming the Central government, she said, "BJP is a communal party. My country is a democratic country, I cannot go to a party whose work is to divide people."

Prior to 2014, Mitra was associated with the TMC. She had resigned as Chowringhee MLA citing growing differences with the party. Earlier this week, she had praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party.

In a statement, she had said, "I have been in touch with the TMC recently. I have spoken to Mamata Banerjee. I don't think there is much difference between the TMC and the Congress ideologically. In the present situation, I can carry on my fight more meaningfully from the TMC."

Even after leaving Trinamool Congress, she reportedly had links with the party. During the last assembly elections in West Bengal, Mitra was approached by BJP and was even announced their candidate. However, she said her name was used without her permission.

Congress, BJP leaders join TMC

After the massive victory in the West Bengal elections, many BJP and Congress leaders joined the TMC. BJP's national president Mukul Roy joined Trinamool in June. "I feel happy that I am back to where I belong. Bengal will be back to its former glory, and I accept Mamata Banerjee as my supreme leader," Roy had said. After Roy's exit, several BJP leaders, including MP Sunil Mondal and Rajib Banerjee criticised the saffron party.

Sushmita Dev, Women's wing chief of Congress, also joined the Mamata Camp in August. She said that CM Banerjee has an "excellent vision" for the party's future. She also showered praise on the CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.