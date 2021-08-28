Late West Bengal Congress Chief Somen Mitra's Wife Sikha To Rejoin TMC On Sunday

Ex-West Bengal MLA Sikha Mitra, the wife of the state's late party president Somen Mita, will join Trinamool Congress on Sunday, as per reports. Mitra informed that she took this decision to work for the welfare of people. Notably, prior to 2014, she was associated with TMC.

Sikha Mitra to join TMC

"I will join TMC tomorrow. I decided to join the party again because my experience says that you can't do big things for the welfare of the people without a political platform," Mitra told ANI.

Shika Mitra had represented the Chowringhee region in the West Bengal Assembly until 2014 when she resigned as TMC MLA. Earlier this week, she praised Mamata Banerjee's party and suggested that she could return to TMC.

In a statement, she had said, "I have been in touch with the TMC recently. I have spoken to Mamata Banerjee. I don't think there is much difference between the TMC and the Congress ideologically. In the present situation, I can carry on my fight more meaningfully from the TMC."

Mitra further stated that Mamata Banerjee has a broad mindset and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee is also doing well as the party's national general secretary.

Reportedly, Sikha Mitra continued to have links with the Trinamool even after her husband Somen left the party and joined the Congress. During the recently concluded assembly polls in West Bengal, Mitra was approached by BJP. She was even announced as the BJP candidate. However, Mitra said that her name was used wrongfully and refrained from being a saffron party member.

Congress, BJP leaders join TMC

Following the thumping victory in the West Bengal assembly polls, many Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have joined Trinamool Congress. BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Shubhranshu joined TMC in June. "I feel happy that I am back to where I belong. Bengal will be back to its former glory, and I accept Mamata Banerjee as my supreme leader," Roy had said.

Earlier this month, Women's wing chief of COngress Sushmita Dev joined the Mamata Camp in presence of Abhishek Banerjee. Dev said that CM Banerjee has an "excellent vision" for the TMC's future and believed that she could help her in that regard.