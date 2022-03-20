Law & Order Non-existent In Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari Slams TMC Over Bomb Attack On BJP MP

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday lashed out at the ruling Trinamool Congress after a BJP MP was allegedly attacked while returning after watching 'The Kashmir Files'. Adhikari said that the law and order in the state are non-existent and criminals are roaming free, carrying out unrestrained violence.

"Jagannath Sarkar; BJP MP, was attacked near Simultala; under Haringhata PS, as a bomb was hurled at his vehicle. He was returning home after watching 'The Kashmir Files'. Law and order is non-existent in West Bengal and criminals are roaming free carrying out unrestrained violence," Adhikari said in a tweet.

He wondered how could the security of the general public be ensured when the state administration is not able to ensure the safety of councilors, MLAs, and MPs.

"The attack on the Haringhata MP is an addition to the latest trend of targeting the elected representatives in West Bengal. How would the general public rely on the state administration which can't even ensure the security of councilors, MLAs, and MPs?" he added.

BJP MP alleges attack after watching 'The Kashmir Files'

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP MP from Ranaghat in West Bengal Jagannath Sarkar alleged that a bomb was hurled at his car when he was returning after watching the film 'The Kashmir Files' in Nadia district.

The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri pandits in the 1990s and has received massive appreciation from the ruling BJP, with prominent faces including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat supporting the movie.

"I was returning after watching 'The Kashmir Files'. A bomb was hurled at my car on my way back, we escaped it (bomb) narrowly. We pulled out of the car a little far to see. The police came after 10 minutes," said Jagannath Sarkar.

The MP claimed that he managed to escape the attack as the car was speeding and the bomb landed behind the vehicle. Hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government over the deteriorating law and order situation, he demanded that President's rule be imposed in the state.

