Law Min Kiren Rijiju, Kishan Reddy Call On Predecessors Post-reshuffle On PM Modi's Advice

PM Modi advised the newly-inducted Cabinet ministers to meet their predecessors to ask for guidance and their advice on how to lead the way forward following the mega reshuffle on July 7. Chairing the first Cabinet meeting post the reshuffle on Thursday, PM Modi asked the newly sworn-in & promoted Cabinet Ministers to get familiar with their respective roles by learning from their predecessor’s experience. New Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju met his predecessor Ravi Shankar Prasad while Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy met Prahlad Patel. As per reports, PM Modi asked the Ministers to reach offices on time, channel all their energy into ministerial work, focus on helping the most deprived people and not make unnecessary media statements.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Law and Justice Minister met his predecessor and senior BJP leader, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and tweeted: "Called on my senior colleague and predecessor as Union Law & Justice minister Sh@rsprasad ji. Sought his guidance to take forward the vision of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji to build a #NewIndia,". Ravi Shankar Prasad also reshared and write about this meeting with Kiren Rijiju, saying that he wished the new Minister the best for his success ahead. G Kishan Reddy, Union Culture and Tourism Minister also went visit his predecessor and colleague Prahlad Singh Patel, following the PM’s advice. Patel posted about this visit on his Twitter handle. The office of G Kishan Reddy posted this on Twitter as well, post the Cabinet reshuffle, “Hon Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp called on Hon'ble Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Shri @prahladspatel at his residence in New Delhi today.“

PM Modi requests new cabinet to focus on work

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health, also appreciated the advice from the PM and acknowledged the importance of taking guidance from those who have served before. ANI reported sources stating that Ministers who were unable to meet their predecessors are planning on doing it soon. A source said, “The minister will seek time and visit the previous minister in charge. The Minister couldn't meet his predecessor due to various meetings.”

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles also posted on his Twitter handle that the Council of Ministers reflected commitment towards an inclusive Atmanirbhar Bharat (independent India), with Nari Shakti (female power) and the youth playing an important role. He also mentioned that this is the youngest ever cabinet.“

