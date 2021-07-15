Last Updated:

Law Min Kiren Rijiju Thanks PM Modi Over Addition Of Arunachal STs In Constitution List

Kiren Rijiju thanked PM Modi for approving the addition of ST communities from Arunachal Pardesh in the Constitution list after 74 years of Independence.

Describing it as a 'historic cabinet decision,' recently elevated Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday (July 15) thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the amendment of the Constitution (ST) Order 1950 in relation to the State. As per the Law Minister, the move has been taken to 'correct the inconsistencies in the Constitution list with the actual provisions'. The cabinet has decided to include several Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities of Arunachal Pradesh in the Constitution ST list. 

The Bill will be soon be presented in the Parliament, wrote Kiren Rijiju.

The Union Law Minister further added that the decision was taken after 74 years of independence and finally the ST communities of the state including Monpa, Sajolang (Miji), Memba, Sartang, Tai Khamti, and six others will receive justice. 

Cabinet approves change in nomenclature & mandate of North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine

Moreover, the Cabinet on July 14 (Wednesday) approved changing of the nomenclature and mandate of North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine as North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR).

As per the Government press release, the proposal to change the nomenclature and mandate of the North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) to the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIARMR) was taken witnessing need of the hour. It is also expected to enhance imparting quality Education and Research in Ayurveda & Folk Medicine at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. The consequential changes will also be carried out in the Memorandum of Association & Rules and Regulations. It will also be beneficial for the people of the North East region. 

"The institute will also provide opportunities for students of Ayurveda and Folk medicine not only in India but also the neighboring countries such as Tibet, Bhutan, Mongolia, Nepal, China and other Central Asian countries," mentioned the Government Ministry. 

NEIFM, Pasighat

According to the Union Government, the NEIFM, Pasighat was established for systemic research, documentation and validation of traditional folk medicine and health practices of the region. The objectives for which the Institute was established include to function as an apex research center for all aspects of Folk Medicine, to create an interface between traditional healers and scientific research, survey, documentation and validation of folk medicine practices, remedies and therapies for possible usage in public health care and future research etc.

