Law Min Rijiju Condemns Kapil Sibal's Remarks On Judiciary; 'Their Existing Mindset...'

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday condemned Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kabil Sibal's “no hope left” in the institution remark over a recent judgement passed by the Supreme Court. Rijiju said that the Parliamentarian's comments are in line with his existing mindset.

In his first reaction to Sibal's attack on the judiciary, Rijuju said, "The statement made by Kapil Sibal and Congress leaders are on the line of their existing mindset. For the Congress party and their like-minded people, courts or any constitutional authority must favour them according to their interests."

He said that whenever constitutional authorities and courts give a decree or a judgement against Congress or their like-minded mindset, they start attacking constitutional authority itself.

"It is very very sad for the entire country that prominent leaders are criticising constitutional authorities, be it Supreme Court, High Court or Election Commission. These authorities are autonomous and work according to the rule of law. It is very unfortunate and I condemn it," the Union Minister said.

No hope left in Supreme Court: Sibal

Senior advocate and MP Kapil Sibal conveyed his displeasure over some of the recent judgements passed by the Supreme Court stating he has "no hope left" in the institution.

"If you think you will get relief from Supreme Court, you are hugely mistaken. And I am saying this after completing 50 years of practising in the Supreme Court," Sibal said.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, the 74-year-old said, "This year I will complete 50 years of practising in the Supreme Court and after 50 years I feel I have no hopes from the institution. You talk about progressive judgements delivered by the Supreme Court but there is a huge difference of what happens at the ground level. Supreme Court gave judgement on privacy and ED officers come to your home… Where is your privacy?"

Sibal criticised the rejection of the plea filed by Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by SIT to PM Modi and others in the 2002 Gujarat riots; upholding the provisions of PMLA which give vast powers to the Enforcement Directorate and dismissing a petition in 2009 seeking an independent probe into alleged episodes of extra-judicial killings of 17 tribals by security forces during anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.