Law Minister RS Prasad Meets Refugee-turned-citizen 'Nagrikta'; Rallies Support For CAA

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad met a Pakistani refugee woman who has named her daughter "Nagrikta" which means citizenship during a function organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a crowd in Delhi to rally support in favour of CAA, Prasad said minorities from neighbouring countries are benefitting from the new law and the girl is an example of this. CAA fast tracks path to citizenship for religious minorities fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

RS Prasad took an aim at those protesting in large numbers across India against the CAA saying that any form of anti-national sentiment will not be tolerated. "People have the right to protest peacefully but if someone tries to do anti-national activities, we will take action. This is a message to those who chant 'azaadi', we will not tolerate this."

Law Minister counters criticism

RS Prasad also rebuked some of the criticism that CAA and the proposed NRC has faced. "Those who say that the poor will be affected, can't you see the plight of those backward communities from neighbouring countries? We have to send this message that we stand beside you, you are now Indian and shall enjoy your dignity." He added that the government will engage with youth agitating against CAA and "explain that the CAA does not apply to you and you are being misguided".

RS Prasad raises welfare schemes example

Lashing out at those who label the CAA as anti-Muslim, RS Prasad noted that the Centre runs several social welfare programs without any religious bias or consideration. "We provided eight crore gas cylinders under Ujwala Yojana, beneficiaries also included Muslims. When we electrified villages, did we leave out the Muslim ones? When we provided health insurance to 10 crore families under Ayushmann Bharat, did we leave out Muslims? This country belongs to everyone and we will carry everyone forward."

