WATCH: Law Minister Reacts Immediately As Oppn Walks Out Amid Ex-CJI Gogoi's RS Oathtaking

As the opposition in Rajya Sabha on Thursday morning staged a walkout amid the oath-taking of former Chief Justice of India, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed his anger to the House chair and slammed the Opposition. While former CJI Ranjan Gogoi was taking oath after being nominated to the upper house of the Parliament by President Ramnath Kovind, the Opposition walked out of the House.

Slamming the Opposition, Law Minister Prasad said, "The Rajya Sabha has a great tradition of many eminent persons coming from diverse fields, including former Chief Justices of India. Gogoi who has taken an oath today will surely contribute his best. It was grossly unfair to stage a walkout during his oath-taking ceremony."

Days after his nomination to the Rajya Sabha by President Ramnath Kovind, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday morning has taken the oath. As Gogoi took the oath in presence of Rajya Sabha Chairman and vice president Venkaiah Naidu, the opposition staged a walkout. The opposition has been attacking the former CJI after the President on March 16 nominated him as the Rajya Sabha member.

Breaking his silence as to why he has accepted the Rajya Sabha nomination, former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, on Tuesday, while speaking to a local channel said: "My presence in Parliament will be an opportunity to project the views of the Judiciary before the legislature and vice versa. I have accepted the nomination to the Rajya Sabha because of a strong conviction that the legislature and judiciary must at some point work for nation-building," he said to a leading Assamese News channel.

On Monday evening, President Ramnath Kovind nominated former CJI Gogoi as a Rajya Sabha MP. The President has under clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution, nominated the former CJI to fill the vacancy in Rajya Sabha due to the retirement of one of the nominated member. Gogoi had retired after pronouncing the historic Ayodhya verdict. 51 seats in Rajya Sabha will fall vacant in April, five more in June, one in July, and 11 in November this year.

